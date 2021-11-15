New Hanover County commissioners back military’s use at ILM airport

The noise from the jets, however, has led to complaints about its impact on tourism, the film industry, and the real estate market.

Wilmington International Airport

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County commissioners have voted to take action to support increased military activity at Wilmington International Airport.

In a unanimous vote, the board approved a resolution supporting the military’s use of the airport for refueling and training purposes.

The resolution adopted Monday morning says the operations help ensure safety and contribute to the local economy.

