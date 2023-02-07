New Hanover County Commissioners discuss CFCC building update, swear in new Register of Deeds

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At a Monday meeting, New Hanover County Commissioners removed an item from the agenda because of pending litigation.

The commissioners were set to discuss re-approving the purchase of the building at 319 North Third Street for Cape Fear Community College’s nursing program to include a parking space lease.

The item was removed from the agenda because of pending litigation between the seller and the building’s previous owner over the parking spaces.

Commissioners will not take action on this item until the litigation is resolved.

Also at the meeting, a new register of deed’s was sworn in after Tammy Piver announced her retirement late last year.

The New Hanover County Republican Party recommended Morghan Collins for the job because the political party of the last person holding the positions get to make the recommendation for their replacement.

Collins will serve as the county’s register of deeds until the next election.

Her salary will be $95,000 per year.

The commissioners’ next regular meeting is set for February 20th at 9:00 a.m.