New Hanover County Commissioners hold budget workshop

New Hanover County Commissioners on March 30, 2023 (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners are talking budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Following the New Hanover County Board of Education budget workshop on Monday, the commissioners held their budget workshop on Thursday afternoon. However, the school district was not a focal point of Thursday’s meeting because, according to Commissioner Rob Zapple, the commissioners discussed the budget allotment for the schools at their workshop about six weeks ago.

Zapple says the school district represents about 25 percent of the county’s more than a hundred million dollar budget.

While a formal presentation has not yet been made, conversations are being about what the district’s priorities are for the upcoming year.

“We’re committed and I think you’ve seen that over the years to make sure that New Hanover County, that our youth, our younger population, has the opportunity to have the best education that they can get, certainly in Southeast North Carolina but frankly across the United States but certainly in the state of North Carolina,” Zapple said. “We are committed to making sure we dedicate the resources that are necessary to make that happen.”

The school district is set to present its formal budget request to commissioners on May 15.