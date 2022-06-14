New Hanover County Commissioners lobby state leaders to address pressing issues

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioners were in Raleigh Tuesday meeting with state officials. The commissioners spoke on beach nourishment, film incentives, and PFAS among other things.

Commission Vice Chair Deb Hays says their main focus at the conference was infrastructure funding and the replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. Hays says the first option remains to make it a toll bridge to cover cost for a replacement, but they’re hoping to find funding to so that it’s not the only option.

“The last thing we want is any news organization to have a photo of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge hanging down into the Cape Fear River. With its aging process escalating…that is…that is a potential. ”

Hays says they are also searching for a stable funding source to dedicate to beach nourishment.