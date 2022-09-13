New Hanover County completes annual floodplain management, mitigation report

Flooding in Carolina Beach (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County has completed its annual progress report detailing mitigation efforts related to floodplain management in the Cape Fear.

The county says the yearly report demonstrates county strategies to reduce floodplain hazards, as well as ensure homeowners can receive discounted flood insurance rates.

Now that the report is finished, the county will be submitting it to the Insurance Services Office.

The county’s 2022 progress report outlines the county’s approach to floodplain management and is part of the annual recertification process for the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Community Rating System.

“While this is a voluntary incentive program, New Hanover County has taken part in the NFIP’s Community Rating System since 1991 to show our commitment to providing our citizens with standout service and value on their flood insurance,” County Manager Chris Coudriet said. “Through a team effort between county officials and other partners in our region, we work diligently to make sure to go above the minimum requirements of the NFIP. This means that our residents save money on their premium flood insurances rates while the community as a whole benefits from a comprehensive floodplain management plan that helps prevent damage from flooding and other disasters.”

New Hanover County’s participation and good rating of a Class 7 allows eligible homeowners in the unincorporated areas of the county to receive a discount on flood insurance premiums in FEMA designated Special Flood Hazard Areas.

The Southeastern NC Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan undergoes review every five years and was adopted in March 2021. The plan is a collaboration with New Hanover County, the City of Wilmington, Carolina, Kure and Wrightsville beach towns, and Brunswick, Pender, and Onslow counties, and nearly half of the strategies outlined directly relate to floodplain management.