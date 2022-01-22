New Hanover County Emergency Management speaks on safe road preparations for winter storm

cars drive on empty roads January 22,2021 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —New Hanover County Emergency Management speaks on safe road preparations for the winter storm. With roads like MLK Parkway being closed due to icy roads, there are not a lot of cars driving on the roads, as many people hope to avoid the rain, sleet, snow, and icy road conditions. Trucks have already been out to brine and salt the roads.

New Hanover County Emergency Management is advising residents to avoid travel tonight and tomorrow due to the anticipated icy conditions, speaking about the dangers of these conditions.

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a good ice event and its been a while since we’ve had a good wind event. So any bit of moisture that we have, that comes prior to freezing temperatures, whatever’s been left on that vegetation, –branches, trees, power lines, etc. when that cold comes in its goin gto stick, its going to freeze, its going to stick to whatever it resides on,” said New Hanover County Emergency Management Director Steven Still.

Still also says emergency management will start doing wind shield and early damage assessments first thing in the morning for the major conduits in and out of the county.

