New Hanover County encourages non-profits to apply for funds

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The county is encouraging non-profits to apply for its Capacity Building Grants.

A virtual information session was held Friday to answer questions about the grants and the application process.

The program is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to help area non-profits that focus on preventing violence and offer programs that address employability, housing, and youth education.

According to the United Way of the Cape Fear Chief Executive Officer Tommy Taylor, the organization is working to provide equitable resources to increase stability for families and give kids and adults a stronger foundation to thrive.

“We are looking at the deepest need right now, the most urgent ones, and then we’re going to phase two of their (county) plan, and again this is part of their overall plan,” he said. “Just one that we were a good fit for.”

Non-profits can apply for the county’s Capacity Building Initiative funds starting Friday through January 16, another information session will be held on Tuesday night at 5:30.

To be eligible for funds, organizations must:

– Have 501(c)(3) designation

– Have a physical location and programming within New Hanover County.

– Conduct programs addressing employability and jobs, housing, financial assistance, and/or youth education

An application can be found here.