New Hanover County ends indoor mask mandate

Face mask (Photo: Pexels)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County commissioners voted on Friday to end the indoor mask mandate for all public places, effectively immediately.

The current COVID-19 positive rate within New Hanover County is 2.7 percent. The state’s positivity rate is 5 percent.

This story will be updated.