New Hanover County family holds yard sale to raise money for scholarships in son’s name

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A family from Wilmington is looking to support aspiring young chefs.

The Brunson family held a yard sale on Saturday to help raise money in memory of their son, Darius.

Darius died back in December after a five-year battle with leukemia.

He worked as a chef at several restaurants in Wilmington and Charlotte after graduating from Cape Fear Community College.

All proceeds from the yard sale will go to fund two $500 scholarships in CFCC’s culinary arts program.

Darius’s father, Bernard, said it’s been great seeing the community support them.

“Everyone that we come across, we give them a card that has his info on it that is similar to the one that you have here,” Brunson said.”And we just tell his story out to anyone we know. A lot of people have just gone online and contributed because they realized its nice to pay it forward to help other people.”

Bernard said enough money has been raised for the scholarships to last at least 10 years, though their goal is to double that.

If you would like to donate to support the Brunson family, check out: www.gofundme.com/f/darius-r-brunson-memorial-scholarship