New Hanover County finds trouble with new statewide electronic warrant system

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Across the state, the judicial system is taking steps to modernize and update technology to maintain records, rolling out a new electronic warrant system. New Hanover County judicial leaders are expressing concerns, as they experience issues with the new system.

The new e-warrant system was implemented in July statewide.

New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court Jan Kennedy says issues with the eWarrants system are impacting those on her staff and law enforcement.

“There are times where we’re issuing a warrant in the system, and it’s not showing up, and so if an officer stops a defendant on the side of the road, and he does a search for a warrant, and there’s a warrant out there for trafficking drugs, –or you know even assault or something dangerous to the community, and he doesn’t have access to it, then he’s missed his opportunity to serve this warrant,” said Jan Kennedy, New Hanover County Clerk of Superior Court.

The e-warrants system maintains detailed information about magistrate orders, criminal summons, orders for arrest, release orders, and appearance bonds.

Kennedy says they have had to be creative as they learn it.

“One of my staff last week, an officer called, and said I know that this warrant exists, but I can’t find it in eWarrants, and so we have the capability of downloading papers, scanning the documents, and downloading them into eWarrants. So, she was able to get a copy of the original warrant and download it into eWarrants, get that warrant so that, –that law enforcement officer could serve that person,” said Kennedy.

North Carolina’s Administrative Office of the Courts is working to fix issues with the system, and there are expected to be multiple benefits, once the issues are fixed.

“When we go to e-filing it will be incredible. As with any new technology, –yes, there’s a lot of bumps in the road. You’ve got to work it out, and so when we get there, it’s going to help tremendously. Where they file cases, they can make payments, they can do everything through the courts systems, electronically from the comfort of their home,” said Kennedy.

After the eWarrants system is finalized, the courts e-filing program will roll out, and is expected to be implemented in New Hanover County by the end of next year.