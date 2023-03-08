New Hanover County fire burns shed full of antiques
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fire Wednesday morning caused damage to a shed behind a home in New Hanover County.
New Hanover County Fire & Rescue responded to a building fire at 2736 Acorn Branch Road.
They found a large shed on fire behind the home, which contained antiques and family belongings.
The fire started when a family member was burning trash within 10 feet of the structure and the wind carried hot embers inside the structure, according to fire crews.
No injuries were reported.