New Hanover County fire burns shed full of antiques

Crews responded to a shed fire Wednesday morning (Photo: MGN Online)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fire Wednesday morning caused damage to a shed behind a home in New Hanover County.

New Hanover County Fire & Rescue responded to a building fire at 2736 Acorn Branch Road.

They found a large shed on fire behind the home, which contained antiques and family belongings.

The fire started when a family member was burning trash within 10 feet of the structure and the wind carried hot embers inside the structure, according to fire crews.

No injuries were reported.