New Hanover County Fire Rescue ready to ‘Fill the Boot’ for Muscular Dystrophy Association

New Hanover County Fire Rescue is collecting money with their 'Fill the Boot' campaign (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue is supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association with their annual ‘Fill the Boot’ campaign.

The yearly event kicks off Tuesday and will help to raise funds to help transform the lives of people with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.

“This fundraiser is something our team looks forward to doing every year because it’s a way for us to serve others beyond our daily roles in Fire Rescue,” NHCFR Chief Donnie Hall said. “Our community has been so amazing in supporting this endeavor, helping us raise more than $34,000 just last year through our efforts. I hope that support continues this year, so make sure to have some cash on hand and look for us along some of our roads over the coming days.”

Firefighters from NHCFR will be at several intersections in the county November 8th – 10th, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., depending on calls for service. They will have boots in hand and ask pedestrians, motorists, customers and other passersby to donate to MDA. Those intersections include:

N. Kerr Avenue and Castle Hayne Road

Highway 421 and the Isabella Holmes Bridge

Castle Hayne Road and Holly Shelter Road

Market Street and Porters Neck Road

Market Street and Gordon Road

Murrayville Road and North College Road

South College Road and Carolina Beach Road

Carolina Beach Road and Halyburton Memorial Parkway

“We are so grateful that the New Hanover County Fire Rescue team has been such a crucial advocate and supporter of the MDA for so many years,” MDA’s Regional Director of Fire Fighter Partnerships Erin Randall said. “The Fire Rescue staff works so hard to raise awareness and collect financial support, while the New Hanover County community gives so generously each year. This partnership has been so important to helping countless individuals and families in need and we cannot say thank you enough.”