New Hanover County Fire Rescue responds to shed fires on Shepard Road

Crews responded to a shed fire Wednesday morning (Photo: MGN Online)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue Units responded to a fire at 400 Shepard Road Tuesday afternoon.

Units had already responded to the area around 9:00 a.m.

The fire involved properties at 400 Shepard Road and 410 Governors Road where all three properties came together. Two of the properties had wooden sheds on them. Both fires were quickly contained and extinguished by first arriving units.

Both fires were ruled accidental and still under investigation.

The second fire started from a hidden ember that reignited the first shed, crews say.

The firefighters had flooded the buildings and used their Thermal Imaging cameras, to verify no heat signatures. The sheds were full of storage stuff and in close proximity to a chain link fence with storage of items between the shed and the building. Dry conditions also led to fire intensity, along with typical Fall winds.

A ring video camera caught both fires and alerted the owner. The owner had just walked around front with a contractor when the second fire occurred and came back a spotted the second fire that flared up by the winds in seconds. There was no signs of fire at that point.

He stated he was only gone a few minutes.