New Hanover County firefighters test limits for active people with disabilities

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was all about a test of endurance over the weekend for local firefighters, 41-miles, 24-hours, running to eight New Hanover County fire stations, all for a good cause.

WWAY tagged along for the last leg of their run, firefighters, at this point, on their last leg.

Firefighter Jason Sinclair and the team woke up at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday after about a 3-hour rest period.

“We are definitely resting up a little bit, a little sore, a little tired,” said Sinclair. “But we’re stretching, hydrating, we’re still feeling strong and looking forward to the next 18-miles.”

Their inaugural ‘41 Run’ started at 7 a.m. on Saturday to end at the same time on Sunday – all to Benefit Access of Wilmington.

“We’re really about everyone in the community being part of any kind of physical fitness,” said Sinclair.

The run started at station 14, their last stop was at station 19.

The 24-hour run symbolizes a firefighter’s shift, which tests both their mental and physical endurance they face on a daily basis.

On the way a little love, from Everett and his mom, holding signs, rooting on the firefighters on their last stretch of the run.

Once they hit the finish line, a fire truck screamed with excitement as they arrived at their final stop.

According to firefighter Sinclair and Matthew Simmons, the pain was worth the cause.

“I’m feeling really sore, really tired, but feeling really accomplished,” said Sinclair.

“A little worn out, grateful that it’s over with and just proud we were able to do it,” said Simmons.

Proud like Sinclair’s dad Alex, who traveled to Wilmington from New Jersey, and Everett pleased with firefighter CJ Kiel performance.

“Well, me and my mom, so proud, for him to do that,” he said.

Also proud, the President of Access Wilmington John Smist, the non-profit it was all for.

“Having these guys running over 21 miles, over 24-hours is an amazing feet in itself.” he said. “But the money raised is coming back to Access Wilmington.”

They don’t just fight fires, they now fight stigmas, and for acceptance on behalf of active people with disabilities.