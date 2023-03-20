New Hanover County Government Center holding surplus property sale

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Government Center is having a surplus property sale.

Nonprofit organizations will have an opportunity to inspect and purchase certain property prior to it being sold to the general public.

A list of available property can be found here.

Viewing of available items is by appointment only, as staff are still working in the current Government Center. Any nonprofit organization interested in viewing the property should contact Julia LaBombard at 910-798-4333 or email at jlabombard@nhcgov.com. Nonprofits may take advantage of this opportunity through Friday.

Any remaining property will be offered for sale beginning March 28th using GovDeals, a company that provides online auction services to governmental entities.

For the GovDeals auction, registration is required for bidding. All items are sold “as is” and all payments must be made online through GovDeals. Acceptable methods of payment are credit card (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover), PayPal and wire transfer.