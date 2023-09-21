New Hanover County Health and Human Services hosting drive-thru flu vaccines

A patient receives a flu shot (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re planning to get your flu shot this year, there’s an easy option being offered.

New Hanover County Health and Human Services will bring flu vaccines directly to you in your car as part of a drive-thru vaccination clinic.

Individuals interested in receiving a flu vaccine from the comfort of their vehicle can visit the Health and Human Services Annex at 1507 Greenfield Street from September 25th through 29th, and October 2nd through 6th between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

“Every year, the flu shot is tailored to offer the best protection possible and getting a flu vaccine helps your body build that protection from illness,” said Health Director Jon Campbell. “We wanted to make getting a flu shot as easy as possible for members of the community. Visiting the drive-thru can be relatively quick and our team can provide vaccines to multiple people in the vehicle. It’s also a great option for those that have mobility limitations, allowing the shot to come to them.”

Flu vaccines will be available to anyone six months and older as part of the drive-thru clinic and no appointment is required.

There will be no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine but residents who have insurance are asked to bring their information and provide it as part of the registration process.