New Hanover County Health and Human Services hosting ‘Equity Matters’ webinar

New Hanover County Health and Human Services hosting webinar (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services is gearing up to host its monthly ‘Equity Matters’ webinar.

The county is hosting the webinars on the last Friday of each month.

The goal is to bring awareness and understanding about services it and other community organizations it is partnered with offer.

The panel discussion also provides community members with an opportunity to ask questions about the role equity pays in the community.

“When we talk about what is your specific need, how can we cater specifically that,” said Fawn Rhodes, New Hanover County HHS Equity coordinator. “So, that is how equity matters within New Hanover County, and how we actually try to do like a curated or customized approach to specifically to what each individual and each household may need.”

Friday’s webinar will feature New Hanover County’s assistant director of social work services and the assistant director for economic and family services.

April’s ‘Equity Matters’ webinar will focus on mental health.