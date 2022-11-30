New Hanover County Health and Human Services offering free AIDS testing Thursday

The New Hanover County Health and Human Services is offering free AIDS testing on the UNCW campus Thursday (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thursday is World AIDS Day, designed to unite everyone in the fight against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

To show support for people living with HIV and commemorate those who have died from AIDS-related illness, the New Hanover County Health and Human Services will be offering free HIV/STD testing at UNCW on Thursday, December 1st from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. through 9:00 p.m.

You do not have to be a student to benefit from the free testing, anyone is welcome to attend.

This year, the theme for World AIDS Day is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV.” This theme focuses on addressing inequalities with accessing health care, in particular HIV prevention, treatment and support.

“World AIDS Day is an opportunity to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, address stigmas and discrimination, along with other barriers to health care, and encourage people to get tested and know their status to help stop the HIV epidemic,” Health Promotion Supervisor Diana Hills said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as of 2021 there were 38.4 million individuals living with HIV and more than 32 million people have died worldwide from AIDS-related illness.