New Hanover County Health and Human Services offering updated COVID vaccine

The new COVID vaccine will be available starting Thursday (Photo: MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services is now booking appointments to receive the updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

This new vaccine will be available by appointment only starting Thursday.

Everyone ages six months and older is eligible to receive the updated COVID vaccine. If you’ve received a previous COVID vaccine, you should wait two months before getting the updated fall vaccine.

“As the COVID virus continues to change, it’s important to update our protections,” said Health Director Jon Campbell. “Much like the yearly flu vaccine, this new COVID-19 vaccine is tailored to be protective against the new variants we’re seeing impact our community and we encourage everyone to stay up to date to prevent serious illness.”

To book an appointment, residents should call 910-798-3500 and select option 6 on the menu. Appointments will be available Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and Tuesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.