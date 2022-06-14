New Hanover County Health & Human Services seeking public feedback in health survey

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services, in collaboration with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, is asking residents to provide feedback aimed at improving community health by taking part in the 2022 Community Health Opinion Survey.

This anonymous and confidential survey is part of the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), which is conducted every three years to identify and prioritize health-related needs among county residents, set an action plan to address those needs and improve the overall health of our community.

Through July 1, residents can click here to complete the survey digitally. Paper copies are also available at New Hanover County Health and Human Services (1650 Greenfield Street) and all New Hanover County Public Library locations.

“We sincerely want to hear from our residents to learn what issues and areas of concern are impacting their overall health and well-being, so that we have an accurate understanding of the community’s current health through input as well as available health data,” Health Director David Howard said. “This will help us develop strategies, some that we work to deliver directly through Health and Human Services, and some we may advocate for among community stakeholders and healthcare partners. All with the primary goal of helping everyone live healthier and longer lives.”

The survey is being conducted through a partnership with the North Carolina Institute for Public Health at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. All information from the CHNA will be used to generate a report, which will be reviewed with community partners to create a strategic action plan for addressing the identified health priorities. In addition to the survey, population health data will be reviewed and community focus groups will also be conducted.

For more information about the Community Health Needs Assessment process or to obtain paper copies of the survey, you can contact Health Education and Emergency Preparedness Supervisor Diana Hills at 910-798-6761.