New Hanover County hears nCino Sports Park update and request for funding consideration

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Commissioners meeting on Monday discussed two topics of interest in the Cape Fear.

One being the 11 field nCino Sports Park that has been underway since breaking ground back in February.

Executive Director of Wilmington Hammerheads Youth Soccer, Carson Porter, gave an update saying excitement is still in the air as the project moves closer to completion.

On another note, the meeting saw a project request for NCDOT funding prioritization for bicycles and pedestrians.

This 10-year schedule of projects is updated every two years,” Planning and Land Use Director, Rebekah Roth, said. “The NCDOT Division 3 along with the WNPO are able to submit bicycle and pedestrian project funding consideration on behalf of local jurisdictions.”

The proposal was moved to be submitted as a request, suggesting numerous multi-use trails throughout the Cape Fear.