New Hanover County HHS offers free HIV/STD testing in targeted areas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services is offering free HIV/STD testing, and one group they’re targeting is those who attend the Senior Resource Center.

Health and Human Services is offering free testing to identified key priority groups in the community in targeted settings, hoping to reduce under-diagnosed cases in the county.

“You can’t get somebody in treatment, if they don’t know they may have one of those infections,” said Jon Campbell, New Hanover County health director.

Wednesday’s testing at the New Hanover County Senior Resource Center was the third location New Hanover County Health and Human Services visited this week.

Those who decide to be tested will have blood drawn that will be tested for HIV, hepatitis C, gonorrhea, chlamydia, and syphilis.

New Hanover County Health Director Jon Campbell says they are targeting demographics that have seen an increase in STD cases in recent years.

“Many different demographics can be affected by sexually transmitted infections. Certainly, over the past several years we have seen a global increase in syphilis and gonorrhea cases among all populations including those who are college aged, as well as those who are greater than 65 years of age. So, that is why we are conducting events both at UNCW, as well as the Senior Resource Center,” said Campbell.

Campbell also identified which STD’s are on the rise in the 65 and older population.

“In those 65 and above, comparing 2017 to 2021, syphilis has remained stable. So, as far as gonorrhea,” Campbell said. “We have seen an increase in that age group, since 2017, and that’s of course across North Carolina, — not just New Hanover County.”

New Hanover County Health and Human Services is also offering multiple forms of contraceptives for people to take as preventive measures, and informational pamphlets on HIV and STD’s.