New Hanover County HHS shares how to replace a lost COVID-19 vaccine record card

COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo: Pexels)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —With the increase in businesses and venues requiring proof of vaccination, some are wondering what they should do if they misplace or damage their vaccination card.

New Hanover County Health and Human Services says you can return to the location you received your vaccination doses or your primary physician, and tell them what happened.

They will verify your information before giving you a new one on the spot, or mail it to your home.

“We do get the calls of ‘I’ve misplaced it’, –you know ‘I’ve spilled my drink on it, now it’s covered in soda’, things like that. So it does happen, we understand that, and that’s why we’re able to make sure that you’re able to make sure you get a new clean copy of it, if you need it,” said Alex Riley, New Hanover County Communications Coordinator.

New Hanover County Health and Human Services also encourages people with questions to call its COVID-19 hotline.