New Hanover County land-clearing controlled burn taking place through next month

A controlled burn is planned for parts of New Hanover County through February 3rd (Photo: File)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work began Thursday on a land-clearing burn that will continue through February 3rd.

The burn will be in the 200 block of Lendire Rd. behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16.

NC Forestry and NHC Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn.

This will be the first of several burns that will occur in this area for land clearing.