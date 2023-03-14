New Hanover County leaders discuss 5-year Strategic Plan

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners held a work session on Tuesday, to discuss the development of a new five-year Strategic Plan for the county.

Commissioners and county staff talked about the issues they think should be at the top of the list for growth, workforce, economic development and stewardship.

Those taking part wrote their thoughts on post-it notes, that were added to a context map.

“It’s really great to see the collaboration of different thought processes come together, and what I mean by that is we all come to the table with different experiences and ideas, and to bring those differences to the table and have conversations, and find areas of commonality, –I think helps make our community even better,” Jonathan Barfield, New Hanover County commissioner.

The Strategic Plan will help guide the county’s operations, services and initiatives from fiscal years 2024 to 2028.