New Hanover County Library holding genealogy drop-ins

The New Hanover County Public Library is hosting a genealogy drop-in (Photo: Pixabay/MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking for information on your family’s history, the New Hanover County Public Library is offering help this week.

Throughout August and September, the New Hanover County Public Library is offering free drop-in sessions with researcher and genealogy guru Timothy N. Pinnick.

Whether you’re ready to embark on an exploration of your family’s roots or you’re stuck on a particularly knotty limb of the family tree, this is your chance to learn the tools of the trade from an expert in uncovering the hidden stories of the past!

The next event will be Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.