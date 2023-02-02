New Hanover County Library holding winter book sale offering cheap selection

Books will be available at the New Hanover County Public Library this weekend (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re looking to add to your book collection for just a few dollars a book, you have the chance this month.

The Northeast Branch of the New Hanover County Public Library is selling books for $2 to $3 apiece beginning this Saturday.

A preview sale will take place Friday for Friends of the Library members. You can join at the door for $20.

The general public can browse the selection from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The Library will offer books at the following times as well:

February 6th: 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

February 10th: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

February 11th: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

February 12th: 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.