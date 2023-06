New Hanover County Library offering kids-only auction

A kids-only auction is taking place later this month (Photo: MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Kids will have the chance to bid on cool items later this month.

The event will take place at the New Hanover County Library Pine Valley Branch on June 20th at 10:00 a.m.

Kids will receive fake money to bid on items to teach financial literacy.

The auction is for ages 8 to 12.

Registration is required for the event. To register, click HERE.