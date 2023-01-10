New Hanover County man arrested for alleged child pornography

Stephen Harrison Durant has been arrested on alleged child pornography charges (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A 67-year-old New Hanover County man has been arrested on alleged child pornography charges.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Harrison Durant after receiving a tip from the FBI.

Detectives say they executed a search warrant Tuesday at Durant’s home.

During a search, digital devices containing child pornography were seized.

Durant was taken into custody without incident and is currently being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $100,000 secure bond for multiple felonies of sexual exploitation of a minor.