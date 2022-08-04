New Hanover County man pleads guilty to secretly recording up women’s skirts

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While on probation for secret peeping in Charlotte, a New Hanover County man is now heading to prison for a similar crime.

Gabriel Jessie Gerold, 49, pleaded guilty to secretly using a photographic device to capture images underneath the clothing of women and for failing to disclose two email accounts, which is required, since Gerold is a sex offender registered with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Registration Unit.

Gerold was convicted in 2020 in Mecklenberg County of possessing an image that was taken in violation of the secret peeping statute. Gerold’s supervised probation was transferred to New Hanover

County.

Gerold was prohibited from owning any device capable of recording an image of another. The probation officer supervising Gerold found out he had a smart phone. The Sheriff’s Office looked at Gerold’s phone and discovered 13 video recordings taken up the skirts and underneath the clothing of women. The videos appeared to have been taken without consent.

Law enforcement identified one victim, who confirmed that one of the recordings was taken without her knowledge or consent.

“This type of sexually intrusive secret photography is so upsetting and concerning. And, it took this offender only a few seconds to place his phone near the women to capture clear recordings underneath their clothes indicating that he has been engaging in this behavior for some time,” said prosecutor Connie Jordan.

Judge Frank Jones sentenced Gerold to serve a minimum of 3 years and a maximum of 68 months in prison. He was ordered to register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.

Gerold is also prohibited from contacting the victim identified by law enforcement.

After Gerold is released from prison, he could face another 36-68 months in prison if he does not comply with stringent conditions of supervised probation in the sexual offender control program for five years, including obtaining a sex offender specific mental health and substance abuse evaluations and complying with all treatment recommendations, he is also not allowed to possess a device with which the image of another can be captured.