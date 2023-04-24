New Hanover County man sentenced to 16-20 years in prison for child sex crimes

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man has been sentenced to prison for child sex crimes.

Robert Adam Burns pleaded guilty in New Hanover County to four counts of statutory sex offenses with a 13-,14-, or 15-year-old and four counts of indecent liberties with a child and was sentenced to 16-20 years in prison by Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Phyllis Gorham.

All of the counts stem from abuse against one victim in 2004 and 2005.

Burns owned a comic book store in Wilmington. In 2000, he met the victim, then 10 years old, at the comic book store and began grooming her by giving her surfing lessons at Wrightsville Beach for some years. Burns began sexually assaulting the victim when she was 14 years old.

She came forward in early 2020 to disclose the abuse.

“No matter how long ago a crime occurred, we have to do everything in our power to get justice for victims and get criminals off our streets,” Attorney General Josh Stein said. I thank the survivor in this case for testifying about her abuse as a child and sending a clear message to other victims: what happened to you wasn’t your fault and you can speak out.”