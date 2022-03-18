New Hanover County marks 2 years since first COVID-19 case

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in New Hanover County (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County leaders released a letter to the community on the two year anniversary of the county’s first COVID-19 case.

In a news release Friday, county leaders said they have come a long way since March 11, 2020 when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

“All of our lives have been forever changed, but we have been heartened by our community’s willingness to do what it takes, to create new normals and help protect one another,” the release said.

When the county opened its Emergency Operations Center and call center as a resource for the community on March 17, no one could have imagined exactly what the next two years would bring. Less than 24 hours later on March 18, the first case of the virus was officially reported in New Hanover County.

Over the last two years, the county asked that you practice social distancing and limit time in public, especially when around other people.

“We encouraged you to stay apart from loved ones to keep them and yourself safe. We asked that hand washing and sanitizing become a priority, and use face coverings to limit transmission. And, along the way, a majority of our community got vaccinated, with efforts still being made to offer initial doses and boosters,” the release said.

About a month ago, test positivity rates for our county reached nearly 40 percent after being below seven percent in late December. Today, the rate is back below five percent.

The recently released CDC Community Level system rates New Hanover County as a community with a low level of impact from COVID-19. As of this week, New Hanover Regional Medical Center is reporting an average of just six patients being hospitalized for COVID.

It’s been two years of many ups and downs, unique challenges and necessary actions. Two years of doing things different.

The release also thanked the community for its hard work and cooperation.

“For all of it, we, the staff of New Hanover County Health and Human Services, say thank you.

Thank you for placing the safety of yourself, your family and our community as a priority.

Thank you for being mindful of the evolving science that seeks to understand something new.

Thank you for getting vaccinated to protect yourself and others. And, if you haven’t done so yet, we strongly encourage you to.”