New Hanover County Medicaid Health Plan and Resource Fair being held on June 29th

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services’ (HHS) is hosting a Medicaid Health Fair from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Wednesday, June 29th.

The event will take place at the HHS building at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington and is an opportunity to speak with health plan representatives and get support from other county partners.

Medicaid health plan representatives will be on hand to answer questions and help Medicaid beneficiaries learn about benefits and enrollment information. In addition, residents will be able to learn about the Healthy Opportunities Program, a free program for eligible Medicaid recipients, where HHS staff are offering fruit and vegetable vouchers, cooking classes, and nutrition services.

COVID-19 information and health equity outreach, car seat checks, child passenger safety demonstrations, and other safety information will also be available at the event.

Participants can attend at any time during the day, from 8:00-5:00 Weather permitting, the event will be set up outside in front of the main entrance to the HHS building. Latin Foodies and Sunset Slush are also planned to be on site for participants to enjoy.

In the event of rain, the event will move inside and attendees will be instructed where to go once they enter the building.

This event is hosted by HHS and sponsored and coordinated by The North Carolina Enrollment Broker.