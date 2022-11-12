New Hanover County non-profits work together to bring free dental care to uninsured

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Those without dental insurance got a chance to get free services over the weekend.

Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development partnered with Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church to host a dental clinic for uninsured residents in the tri-county area.

Community healthcare workers provided dental care, on Saturday, to about 20 patients who are experiencing financial hardship.

There were two dentists on hand who performed services such as cleanings, fillings, and tooth extractions at no cost.

According to Abagail Icard, if not for the clinic she’d have to put off seeing a dentist.

“Trying to pay my rent, trying to provide for myself already and then get dental work done, it’s just inconceivable right now, I can’t do it,” she said. “This was something that I had to jump on, it makes me feel very grateful someone is willing to give up their time, to give more time to people in the community.”

Doctor Ben Smith volunteers with his son who is training to become a dentist, he says unfortunately going to the dentist can be expensive, but being able to give back to those in need of dental care makes him feel good.

“My dad was a dentist, and he use to work in the free clinics, and when I was going to dental school I’d come help him,” he said. “I’m grateful to give back to what has been given to me.

“Just giving some time back because it’s well worth it to the community and people, and I really enjoy helping people. It’s what it’s all about.”

A February dental clinic is planned in Elizabeth Town and Burgaw.

Call the Burgaw office at (910) 300-6322 to make an appointment.