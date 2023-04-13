New Hanover County man pleads guilty to beating father to death with baseball bat

Flynn Thomas Gruidl appears in court on Nov. 23

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man has pleaded guilty to killing his father.

Flynn Gruidl accepted a plea deal Thursday morning for second degree murder of his father, Thomas Gruidl. He was sentenced to at least 23 years in prison (276-345 months).

Gruidl claims he has multiple personalities, one being “Lester Green” who he claimed to “be” during the murder of his father.

He reportedly hit his father anywhere between 40-100 times with a baseball bat.

Gruidl does reportedly have a lengthy past of mental health issues. But he was evaluated by mental health professionals, was found not insane at the time of the murder.

