New Hanover County Public Library ends fines for overdue books, materials

(Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — You will no longer have to worry about facing fines if you forget to return a book on-time at the New Hanover County Public Library.

The library says the fines were discontinued on July 1st and include all past, present and future instances of late returns.

“Eliminating the financial barrier of overdue fines ensures that community members have equitable access to library resources and services,” Library Director Paige Owens said. “Going fine free helps erase barriers to library use that disproportionately impact low-income households. This is a great time for residents to return to the library or visit us for the first time to engage with our vast array of resources and programs.”

While overdue fines will no longer be charged, library visitors are still encouraged to return materials in a timely fashion so others may enjoy these shared resources.

If an item is overdue by 8 weeks, the library says materials are considered lost and replacement charges will be applied to a cardholder’s account. If lost items are returned to the library, the account will be cleared of any replacement charges.