New Hanover County Public Library planning fifth location

The New Hanover County Public Library is adding a fifth branch (Photo: Pixabay)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’re an avid reader, you’ll soon have another location to check out the newest bestseller.

New Hanover County Public Library has announced it is beginning plans for a fifth location.

The new Northchase Library will be located at 4400 Northchase Parkway NE in Wilmington.

As they plan for this new location, the Library wants to know what you hope to see there.

You can take a survey HERE.