New Hanover County Public Library receiving new shelves for Adult Quiet Space

(Photo: New Hanover County Public Library)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New shelving is set to be installed in the next few days at the New Hanover County Public Library.

The changes are coming at the Pine Valley Branch’s Adult Quiet Space.

Library staff say the space will be closed to the public during the installation process.

During that time, visitors will be unable to browse the Adult Fiction shelves and will have to ask staff for assistance retrieving items or placing items on hold.