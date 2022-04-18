New Hanover County raises first responders’ salaries by thousands of dollars

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Today, commissioners announced some big news for New Hanover County employees, especially first responders.

Starting Tuesday, April 19th, all 670 first responders from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, detention center, 911 center, and New Hanover County Fire Rescue will get raises ranging from $6,500 to $12,000 more a year.

911 center employees, Sheriff’s deputies and detention center workers will receive 12% increases.

Firefighters will see an almost 30% increase.

Firefighter apparatus operators and fire captains will get an almost 24% increase.

Fire battalion chiefs will get an almost 18% increase.

This goal of these raises: to reward first responders for their hard work, retain talent, and fill vacant positions.

“This will immediately help us to fill those that we have,” said Sheriff Ed McMahon, “and retain the positions that we currently have now.”

According to county staff and commissioners, the almost 30% salary increase for some employees won’t cost taxpayers any additional money.

“And what we’re doing is taking that money through the increase in the tax base and also the outperforming in our sales tax,” Commissioner Rob Zapple explained. “What you’re seeing here is putting it back where it belongs, into our employees, or in my terms, putting it back on the streets where it deserves.”

It addresses a problem county staff say has plagued the region. First responders working in the 911 call center, fire department, and Sheriff’s office and detention center all require special certification and training. The county often draws many entry level first responders.

“Most people step into those jobs for the first time with us and then based on opportunity will go to other organizations to be a detention officer in a competing county,” County Manager Chris Coudriet said.

“Whenever we have an employee that leaves for whatever reason, we lose all that training and all the money, time, and effort that goes into it. So it’s not just replacing that person,” Zapple continued. “It’s literally double the amount, financially.”

Officials say the increases will help New Hanover County pay what the market demands for such vital positions, account for inflations, and compete with other regions for the best people for the job.

According to Coudriet, “They’ve earned every one of these dollars. This is what it takes to remain competitive and fair to our first responders.”

Those first responder raises go into effect Tuesday. County staff will also propose a more than 8% salary increase for all other New Hanover County employees July, and ask to raise their minimum wage from just over $15 an hour to more than $16 an hour.