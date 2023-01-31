New Hanover County residents can receive free tax filing from IRS volunteer

New Hanover County residents can receive free tax filing from an IRS volunteer through April 18th (Photo: PT Money / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County residents can get free tax preparation and filing by a trained IRS certified volunteer beginning Wednesday.

The no cost program will be available through April 18th.

Some days and locations require appointments while others are first come, first served.

Locations include the Senior Resource Center on South College Road, the New Hanover County downtown library on Chestnut Street and Carolina Beach Site on Cape Fear Boulevard.