New Hanover County School Board Member stresses importance of school bus safety

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s August and that means back-to-school season is officially ramping up.

One thing on parents’ minds is school bus safety.

New Hanover County Board Member, Josie Barnhart, said making sure children get on and off the bus safely is a priority and she and other board members are taking steps to make that happen.

Barnhart said bus drivers and drivers that share the road with those buses need to use caution and courtesy.

She said she is so passionate about this topic because she is a mother herself.

“From a mom’s perspective, you want to see your kids safe no matter if they’re on a bus, or if they’re on a car ride, or walking to school,” Barnhart said.

Barnhart said in addition to hiring enough qualified bus drivers, focus is also being put on making sure those drivers and students follow the rules of the road.

“I’ve had a lot of parents reach out about safety and there are some things that take a long time to do when you’re talking about expansions of roads and sidewalks and things like that — because you have to work with DOT. But when you’re talking about bus safety, that’s something we can take the initiative on right now,” Barnhart said.

Barnhart added that on the New Hanover County Schools Website, you can find different tips regarding bus safety to discuss with your children prior to beginning the school year.