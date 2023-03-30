New Hanover County Schools hosting career exploration event for high school students

New Hanover County Schools are planning a career exploration event at Legion Stadium (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools has announce an upcoming spring 2023 Career, College, and Community Exploration Event.

The event will take place on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Legion Stadium parking lot located at 2149 Carolina Beach Rd.

Organizers say the event is specifically designed for 8th-12th grade students who want to explore various career paths, internships, and educational opportunities. The event aims to connect students with employers, college representatives, and community members, providing them with a unique opportunity to learn about different career fields and the skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

Interactive exhibits and simulators, such as the Be Pro Be Proud truck, will be on site, which will provide virtual simulators for students to explore different careers. Cape Fear Community College will also be present, providing hands-on simulations for students to gain valuable experience in various fields.

The event is expected to draw 1,500 students from across New Hanover County Schools.