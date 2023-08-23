New Hanover County Schools introduces new safety protocols

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Students enrolled in New Hanover County schools who follow the traditional calendar return back to class on Monday, Aug. 28th.

Security is at the top of everyone’s mind, regardless if they’re a parent or educator.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, the school district unveiled new safety protocols for all schools.

Chuck Silverstein is the district’s executive director of safety.

He said these new protocols will allow schools to handle a wider range of emergency situations.

“So in the past, we really had two protocols,” Silverstein said. “One was a shelter in place and the other was a lockdown. Everything didn’t fit into either one of those categories at times. So we have five different responses now. What this does now, is it broadens the ability of school administrators to use these different protocols for different situations.”

These new procedures were created by the ‘I-Love-U-Guys” foundation are have been adopted by more than 30,000 schools throughout the US.