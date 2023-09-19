New Hanover County Schools Policy Committee discusses staff-student relationships

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Schools Policy Committee met Tuesday morning to discuss its policies and possibly update some of them.

There were several policies board discussed. But one of the biggest ones involves staff-student relationships.

The policy already includes the expectation of cooperation, respect, and appropriate boundaries.

Committee Chair and Board Member, Josie Barnhart, suggested removing a line in the policy that restricts students from being in employee’s personal vehicles.

She argued students may need a ride home after late night games and if that’s the case — the employee should be on the phone with a supervisor the entire time.

“This month we brought forth, with our human resources department, just the different expectations that we want our staff to live into and we value here as a county,” Barnhart said.

Barnhart described this policy as common sense. But she said she feels it necessary to relay these teacher expectations to the parents of students who attend a New Hanover County School.

Barnhart added that by clearly defining these expectations, teachers and students foster a safe learning environment.