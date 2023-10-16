New Hanover County sees a West Bank proposal update

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County commissioners met Monday morning to talk about land on the west side of the Cape Fear River.

Developers have had their eye on this area for several years.

“We were authorized today to move forward with working with the planning board, with stakeholders, with the public and really shaping what those policies look like,” New Hanover County Planning and Land Use Director, Rebekah Roth, said.

But some elected officials are still hesitant about the uncertainty the project presents.

“I think we need more discussion and certainly some more study,” New Hanover County Commissioner, Rob Zapple, said.

On Monday, commissioners voted in favor of allowing staff to continue a study on developing land across the river from Downtown Wilmington.

New Hanover County Commissioner, Rob Zapple, said one of his biggest concerns is how the land may look a few years from now.

“I think that there’s a historical and aesthetically pleasing and cultural value to the basic view that we have now,” Zapple said.

Zapple said at this time, there’s just too much uncertainty which would be a risk for the county.

“If we touch it and we allow it, we own it. We’ve gotta be able to get Sheriff’s over there, Fire and Emergency Rescue. All of that comes with a price tag, a hefty one,” Zapple said.

Rebekah Roth is the county’s Planning and Land Use Director of the West Bank Proposal.

She too voiced concerns that some commissioners and the public may have.

“There are some challenges that it faces today and there’s some challenges that it might face in the future so that’s really what we’re gonna be working with in this next step — is how do we minimize that impact and that risk for the members of the community,” Roth said.

Roth said she’d like to see an update on the land use plan and ordinances within the next 6 months.

She said that time frame depends on conversations to be had and the board’s willingness to move forward.