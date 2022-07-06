New Hanover County HHS sees positive response to vaccines for kids 6 months and older

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –With the recent approval of kids as young as 6-months-old being eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, New Hanover County Health and Human Services has seen a positive response from parents.

Nearly three weeks ago, the county’s pandemic operations center on greenfield street began offering MODERNA’s two dose pediatric vaccine, and Pfizer’s three-dose vaccine for very young children.

New Hanover County’s health director says with COVID-19 vaccine information readily available. Many families have shown an increased interest in getting infants and young children vaccinated.

“As we’ve seen in the past, with new approvals for new age groups, –we had for about a week a bit of a rush, of parents, families, prepared to receive the vaccine for their children, when it became available. It’s leveled off, but we’re encouraged by the response,” said David Howard, New Hanover County Health Director.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at New Hanover County’s Pandemic Operations Center On Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.