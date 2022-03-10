New Hanover County sells rain barrels for conservation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Garden enthusiasts had barrels of fun Thursday, swarming the New Hanover County Government Center for rain barrels at a discount.

The regular monthly sale was cancelled last month because of supply chain issues. Thursday, the county only had 11 barrels and sold out within three hours. The county sells them at a discounted price to encourage water conservation.

Green thumbs like Sherrie Buffam appreciate the program. She has a massive garden, and depends on the barrels.

“We got two rain barrel today because we have a very large garden in our backyard, including several hundred camellias. So it’s far healthier for the plants to use the rain water to water them, and it also conserves water,” Buffam said.

New Hanover County’s next sale is April 14 from 9am to 4:30pm.