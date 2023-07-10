New Hanover County Senior Resource Center receives SAGECare Accreditation

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Senior Resource Center is working to be more inclusive in New Hanover County.

The Senior Resource Center has earned its SAGECare Accreditation.

SAGECare is an LGBTQ+ cultural competency training.

Emily Ford, community engagement specialist at the Senior Resource Center, says she hopes this give staff an improved understanding of terminology and better serve the community overall.

“I think it creates a message for the LGBTQ older adults that not only are they welcomed here, they are celebrated here,” Ford said. “I think it means we are inclusive, we’re making intentional efforts to provide equitable access to make sure that we have resources that address their unique needs and concerns.”

As a result of the training, the SRC is now offering programs like LGBTQ+ 101 for people to learn more about the community.