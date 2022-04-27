New Hanover County Sheriff asks for public to help find missing person

Aubree Danielle Benner Photo: New Hanover County Sheriffs Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff sent out a notice of a missing person last seen in Wilmington.

Aubree Danielle Benner, 33, was declared missing today, and was last seen at 311 Smilax Ln.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

Aubree is 5’5″, weighing approximately 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and blonde shoulder length hair with black roots.

She has a skeleton tattoo on her neck, “B R E E D O M” tattooed on her fingers, a star tattoo on her foot, and a tattoo of a graveyard with a girl sitting in it on her back.

If you see her, please call 911. Any information regarding her whereabouts should be directed to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4501.