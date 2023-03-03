New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy involved in crash, taken to hospital

Crash near MLK Pkwy and College Road on March 2, 2023 (Photo: Contributed/ John Wallace)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy is in the hospital after a crash Thursday evening during rush hour.

The crash happened near Martin Luther King Junior Parkway and College Road.

Wilmington Police said the collision involved two cars.

A spokesman with the sheriff’s office said the deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The deputy’s identity is not being released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. We will bring you the latest as more details become available.